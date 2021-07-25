Emily Frazier, Helena Area Community Foundation

The title of executive director may invoke a vision of plush leather office chairs and plenty of delegation. That could not be further from the truth in the case of Emily Frazier, executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation.
"I'm still the one who puts the deposit slips in the bank," Frazier said. "Generally speaking, I'm it."
Outside observers of some of Helena's most cherished events such as Greater Helena Gives, the annual, 24-hour fundraising effort, is put on almost entirely by Frazier.
The Helena native helped raise more than $200,000 for area nonprofits during this year's event.
However, Frazier noted she did have some help. She credited the foundation's board of directors with giving her the support she needs to make the magic happen.
"They've really been hands-on and not just a governing board," Frazier said. "The board members stuff envelopes if need be."
While the board of directors may lick some stamps, it was Frazier who adjusted on the fly during a global health pandemic by partnering with the United Way to establish an emergency relief fund.
Frazier also created a pandemic-friendly holiday fundraiser, the Helena Holiday Cruise, that she hopes will become a new tradition.
"She has shown amazing leadership since she came on as ED and has headed up immense growth and success of the organization during a very challenging time," Sara Berg, chairwoman of the foundation's board, wrote in Frazier's nomination letter for the 20 Under 40 award.
Fellow board member Jeannie Etchart wrote "She is an absolute rock star and brings so much to the Helena Community!"
Frazier said her deep appreciation for her beloved Helena community was instilled in her at an early age by her parents, Ted and Carrie Flemming, longtime teachers in the Helena Public Schools district.
"I was raised by people who were incredibly involved in the community," she said. "And as teachers, they were teaching all the time."
Frazier said she likes to joke that her role at Helena Area Community Foundation is her "forever job."
"Our motto is 'Love Helena forever,'" she said. "That's easy for me."
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates