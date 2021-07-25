Emily Frazier, Helena Area Community Foundation

The title of executive director may invoke a vision of plush leather office chairs and plenty of delegation. That could not be further from the truth in the case of Emily Frazier, executive director of the Helena Area Community Foundation.

"I'm still the one who puts the deposit slips in the bank," Frazier said. "Generally speaking, I'm it."

Outside observers of some of Helena's most cherished events such as Greater Helena Gives, the annual, 24-hour fundraising effort, is put on almost entirely by Frazier.

The Helena native helped raise more than $200,000 for area nonprofits during this year's event.

However, Frazier noted she did have some help. She credited the foundation's board of directors with giving her the support she needs to make the magic happen.

"They've really been hands-on and not just a governing board," Frazier said. "The board members stuff envelopes if need be."

While the board of directors may lick some stamps, it was Frazier who adjusted on the fly during a global health pandemic by partnering with the United Way to establish an emergency relief fund.