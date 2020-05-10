Elyse Demaray, St. Peter’s Health

Elyse Demaray didn’t know what she was getting into when she applied for nursing school.
But it turned out to be a profession she loved.
“It wasn’t until I was actually in nursing school that I realized that this career was a good fit,” Demaray said. “I love working with people and learning how the body works. It really fits together with the mental, emotional and physical sides.”
Demaray is pretty new to St. Peter’s Health. She was hired this past August as a circulating nurse. She grew up just north of Seattle but knows Helena pretty well.
But she couldn’t wait to return home after she graduated from Carroll College with her nursing degree.
“I went back to Seattle for a bit and moved around some, but once my daughter started kindergarten, I realized I wanted to raise my kids in Helena,” Demaray said.
While Demaray has experience in other types of nursing, she prefers to be a circulating nurse.
“I’ve been doing it for seven years,” Demaray said. “It’s the longest I’ve stayed in one specific position. It’s not only making the patient comfortable before they head into surgery but also being their eyes and ears when they are asleep.”
Her profession isn't without challenges.
Demaray said the hardest part is getting information out to people.
“Especially now, with COVID-19, it’s super important,” Demaray said. “Misinformation and overreaction leads to people making poor decisions.”
Demaray has been back in the Helena community for 10 years now, and every time she drives by Carroll College she thinks back on her journey to St. Peter’s.
“I tell people all the time that it’s a great profession,” she said. “You can do a desk job, you can work with any age range of people, you can change jobs easily and you will always have a job. If you are a caring person who loves to help people, it’s the perfect job for you.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
