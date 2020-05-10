Elyse Demaray, St. Peter’s Health

Elyse Demaray didn’t know what she was getting into when she applied for nursing school.

But it turned out to be a profession she loved.

“It wasn’t until I was actually in nursing school that I realized that this career was a good fit,” Demaray said. “I love working with people and learning how the body works. It really fits together with the mental, emotional and physical sides.”

Demaray is pretty new to St. Peter’s Health. She was hired this past August as a circulating nurse. She grew up just north of Seattle but knows Helena pretty well.

But she couldn’t wait to return home after she graduated from Carroll College with her nursing degree.

“I went back to Seattle for a bit and moved around some, but once my daughter started kindergarten, I realized I wanted to raise my kids in Helena,” Demaray said.

While Demaray has experience in other types of nursing, she prefers to be a circulating nurse.

“I’ve been doing it for seven years,” Demaray said. “It’s the longest I’ve stayed in one specific position. It’s not only making the patient comfortable before they head into surgery but also being their eyes and ears when they are asleep.”