Elkhorn Area Rivalry basketball

The No. 1 ranked Jefferson girls rolled to an impressive 69-17 win, while the Townsend boys held off a pesky Panther bunch for a 60-49 victory in the first of two Elkhorn Area Rivalry contests.

"I thought we played overall solid defense holding Townsend to one field goal in (the final) three quarters and handled the ball really well by limiting ourselves to three turnovers," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said of her girls. "The bench players played a great game. Overall, it was a solid game for us as we saw people scoring in a variety of manners."

The Bulldogs (1-4 in 5B, 1-8 overall) looked to make the game interesting early on as they trailed just 18-12 after one quarter, but the Panthers (5-0, 11-0) took control in the second when they shutout Townsend 22-0. Stuber hit three straight shots to start the second half as the lead eventually reached 51-12 before the Bulldogs ended their slump.

Rachel Van Blaricom, this month's 406MTsports.com player of the month, tallied 15 points all in the first half. Cia Stuber scored 11 on 5-of-7 shooting. Austie May pulled down a game-high seven rebounds, Emma McCauley five, Stuber and Izzy Morris had four each. Brynna Wolf had four assists. Van Blaricom had six boards and six steals. Cameron Toney scored six points in just her second appearance in a varsity game. The Panthers shot 44% from the field.

"Jefferson deserves the No. 1 ranking in Class B," Townsend head coach Norm Darlinton said. "All five starters can score, which makes them nearly impossible to defend. They're great kids and play the game with a lot of heart. They are well-coached also.

"The Lady Bulldogs ran out of gas early in the second quarter after an exhausting game Friday night in Whitehall. We have improved tremendously this year and are looking forward to a great second half of the season."

Townsends's Trey Hoveland was just too much for the Panthers in the boy's game.

"Hoveland was on fire as he netted 21 of his 29 points in the first half," Townsend coach Clint Watson said. "Boulder would not let down and stayed in the game with great offensive rebounding from Genger, Rykal and McMaster. Their offensive rebounds kept them in the game as well as their quick run outs after we would score."

Jesus Garcia added nine points and five assists for Townsend, while Ryan Racht had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Panthers (2-3 in 5B, 5-5 overall) cut the lead down to six points in the second half, but were unable to get over the hump and take the game away from the Bulldogs (3-1, 6-3).

"Coach Watson has his guys playing really well," Jefferson coach Anthoney Connele said. "They do a great job of switching defenses and makinig tough for you to get in a rhythm on offense.

"Every time we would make a run his team would goet a stop and go on a run of their own. Our turnovers hurt us in the first half. We missed a lot of shots we should've made. I look forward to playing them in Boulder in a couple weeks."

Genger finished with a game-high 16 rebounds and 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Tyler Harrington had scored 15 points and Wade Rykal added eight.

Jefferson's Van Blaricom 406MTsports.com player of the month

BOZEMAN — Lame Deer's Journey Emerson and Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom, both senior basketball standouts, are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for December.

Van Blaricom had an impressive month, averaging almost 14 points per game and leading unbeaten Jefferson to a No. 1 Class B ranking.

She surpassed 1,000 points for her career and also has signed a letter of intent with Montana State-Northern for basketball. Her biggest games have been saved for the toughest opponents: 26 in a victory over defending state champion and fifth-ranked Big Timber, and 21 in a win over No. 8 Anaconda.

Emerson scored 61 points in a win over Poplar and has led the Morning Stars to an 8-0 start and No. 3 in Class B in the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings. His output tied for fourth in state history for single-game scoring, per the Montana High School Association record book.

The 61-point outburst came on the heels of a 45-point night against Huntley Project.

