HELENA — The latest Class B football and volleyball seasons saw seven Elkhorn area athletes earn Class B all-state awards, four from Broadwater High and three Jefferson Panthers.
In volleyball, Townsend seniors Taylor Noyes and Peyton Vogl led the Lady Bulldogs to their first District 5B championship and State Tournament qualification in seven years. a third place trophy at the Southern Divisionals and a State B Tournament qualification. The spikers placed third at the Southern B Tournament and finished with a 17-7 overall record.
Noyes, a 5-foot-8 setter, passed for 964 assists, fired 75 service aces, and posted 239 digs. Her 1,635 career assists is believed to be a school record.
“Taylor is a very naturally talented girl, she’s quick on her feet and she jumps really well,” Townsend coach Megan Bleile said. “A great setter completes a great team, and she was a crucial member of our group.
“She’s also a good teammate, very selfless. Taylor’s goal was to make those around her better, and she did that. She was great with the underclassmen, too, always encouraging them to do their best.”
Vogl, a 6-0 middle blocker, spiked 456 kills, posted 117 blocks and compiled 339 digs, while amassing 679 lifetime kills.
“Peyton has worked really hard to get where she’s at, she spent a lot of time in the gym and weight room in the off season,” Bleile related. “She’s a versatile player, as she plays front and back row.
“Peyton was our go-to girl this year in the front row and was a very powerful force … everyone keyed off of her energy.”
On the gridiron, Jefferson (5-4) qualified for the post season, behind all-staters Coen Guisti, Jaxson Yanzick and Avery Stiles. All three were seniors.
Guisti, a 6-1, 215-pound offensive and defensive lineman, posted 44 solo tackles on defense, with 54 totla tackles and 15 tackles for loss. He helped the Panthers offense to 2,092 yards of total offense.
Yanzick, a 5-8, 155-pound running back/linebacker/kick returner, rushed for 827 yards on 170 carries (4.9 yard average), and 8 touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for 375 yards (37.5 average) and 10 punts for 74 yards, while compiling 1,442 all-purpose yards. On defense, Yanzick posted 41 solo tackles, 55 total tackles and eight tackles for loss, with three interceptions.
Stiles, at 6-1 and 180 pounds, played receiver, defensive back and quarterback. In the defensive secondary, he totaled 44 tackles and defensed five passes. On the other side of the ball, Stiles – who was named the Southern B’s Player of the Year – completed 33 passes for 180 yards and three TDS, ran for 154 yards and four scores, and made nine catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
“Avery is very athletic and versatile, he could play a lot of different positions,” JHS coach Clint Layng said. “He has a lot of range in the secondary and covers the pass well. Coen is very disruptive on the defensive line, he always plays on the offense’s side of the line of scrimmage.
“Jaxson has great feet and vision on offense, he was always a threat to take it the distance. He made a lot of big plays and is an extremely tough kid, as well.”
Townsend’s all-state gridders were senior Jaden Lamb and sophomore Gavin Vandenacre. They also helped the Bulldogs (5-4) qualify for the Class B playoffs.
Lamb, at 6-3, 205 pounds, played on the O-line and defensive end. He spearheaded Broadwater’s offense to 184 season points, while anchoring the defense with 46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Vandenacre, a 6-1, 170-pound receiver/defensive back, posted 44 receptions for 752 yards, with six TDs. On the other side of the ball, he made 65 tackles and three interceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.