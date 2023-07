Sunday's print edition of the Independent Record will mark the end of the publication's daily production schedule.

There will be no print edition Monday and Tuesday will mark the beginning of the IR's three-day-per-week production schedule.

As always, news will be continuously updated at helenair.com as we receive it.

The E-edition will be available daily at helenair.com/ eedition. You can activate your digital account at helenair.com/activate.