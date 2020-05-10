Edee Nehl, Associated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinic of Helena

Nursing runs in Edee Nehl's veins.
A licensed practical nurse for about 25 years, Nehl said it was her mother, the only nurse and emergency medical technician on the South Dakota reservation Nehl grew up on, who inspired her to choose the career.
"I knew she'd saved a lot of lives, and I always admired her," Nehl said.
Nehl got married, had four kids of her own and went back to school to become a nurse. She and her family moved to Helena in 1978, and she now works at Associated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinic of Helena.
Nehl said she was surprised to learn she had won the Independent Record's nurse appreciation award for her work.
"I am very honored," she said. "I have patients who are grateful every day, but I don't expect them to remember my name."
For Nehl, seeing patients who have struggled for years with debilitating skin conditions finally find a cure is one of the most satisfying aspects of her work.
"Most are extremely grateful because they've been suffering for a long time," she said. "It's rewarding just to hear they are healthy and feeling better."
Nehl thanked her colleagues for their continuous support, especially Dr. Jeffry Goldes.
"I'm grateful every day to go to work with Dr. Goldes," she said. "I learn something new every day."
With the bulk of her career in the rear-view mirror, Nehl said she plans to keep at it for at least another five years, but she is looking forward to retirement.
She said she plans to travel and spend more time outdoors once she hangs up her scrubs for good.
"I grew up in the flat lands," said Nehl, who likes to ski and hike when not in the office. "When we moved to Bozeman (where she attended nursing school), I was amazed by the scenery."
Until then, Nehl said she will continue to do the best work she can for her patients, work that has meant a lot to her.
"Nursing is a very important part of my life," she said. "I wouldn't say it's my entire identity, but it's a very large part of my life."
