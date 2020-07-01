East Helenan accused of threatening woman's life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 31-year-old East Helena woman is accused of threatening the life of a woman in a road-rage incident.

Serenity Alana Mann is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On April 25, law enforcement responded to reports of a woman attempting to run over someone after being cut off in traffic.

Mann is accused of exiting her vehicle with a crowbar in hand and threatening the victim's life before returning to her vehicle and attempting to run over the woman.

When questioned, the defendant denied threatening the victim with a crowbar or attempting to run her over. She also denied having a crowbar in the vehicle.

Court documents state that the defendant and her passenger's statements differed greatly.

Mann gave police verbal consent to search her vehicle. She told police they would find a crowbar, but maintained it was never brandished.

When asked to describe the crowbar, the victim gave an exact description of the one found in the defendant's vehicle. Police questioned how the victim could know this, to which the defendant had no answer.

