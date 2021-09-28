East Helena woman charged with robbery

A 21-year-old East Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a man's phone in a robbery.

Xithlali Nuemi Lawrence is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft (first offense).

On Sept. 24, a Helena Police Department officer took a robbery report near the area of Jackson Street and Broadway Street. A male at the scene advised that a group of individuals has assaulted him and stolen his iPhone. The man reportedly had injuries consistent with his story.

A witness to this incident had taken a video of what happened. The video reportedly showed a female suspect punching the victim and grabbing a phone in his hand before running away with it.

The woman was reportedly with several other people.

The officer identified the woman from the video, and she was still wearing the same clothes when located.

The defendant admitted to being in the altercation but denied knowing any other people involved and said she didn't take anyone's phone.

