East Helena woman charged with meth possession

Victoria Lin Fauque, 30, of East Helena, is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor displaying fictitious or altered plates.

On Feb. 19, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle near Airport Road and Carter Drive. The defendant was reportedly driving a Ford sedan with a cracked front windshield and expired license plate. The license plate returned to a Buick vehicle, and the VIN on the dash confirmed it was not the proper vehicle for the license plate.

The defendant was reportedly acting nervous during interactions with the trooper. The defendant stated she was a methamphetamine user and that there was a small amount of the drug in the vehicle. The defendant gave consent to search the vehicle and the trooper found meth and syringes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.