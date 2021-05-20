East Helena woman charged with meth possession

Amanda Lee Holmes, 35, of East Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor DUI (first offense).

On May 17, a patrolling Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy observed a small passenger car driving on the shoulder of the road directly behind a semi-truck with a trailer for one mile. The vehicle was within four feet of the trailer and swerved just prior to striking a guardrail of a bridge. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as the defendant, told the deputy she could not "control the wind currents" around the trailer. She admitted to having smoked "a couple of hits" of marijuana, but nothing else.

The defendant displayed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test. A breath sample showed no alcohol in her system.

When being booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a detention officer located a bag with a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

