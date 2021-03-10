East Helena woman charged with meth possession

Misty Rae Ellis, 20, of East Helena, is charged with felony meth possession.
On March 2, law enforcement was dispatched to meet with a woman who had warrants for her arrest. Dispatch informed officers that the defendant had two district court warrants, one with $10,000 bond and one with no bond.
Law enforcement met with the defendant, who turned herself in.
Detention staff allegedly discovered methamphetamine when searching the defendant's belongings.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
