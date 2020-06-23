East Helena woman charged with meth possession

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

On June 5, law enforcement responded to complaints of mail theft involving reported a female driver and male passenger. Hannawalt was an suspect in prior mail theft incidents, court documents say.

The matching vehicle was later located at Hannawalt's parents home. She gave police consent to search her vehicle, allegedly admitting that there was a "meth pipe" in the vehicle and allegedly admitted to using the pipe for ingesting methamphetamine.