East Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 32-year-old East Helena woman has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole Lee Hannawalt was also charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On June 5, law enforcement responded to complaints of mail theft involving reported a female driver and male passenger. Hannawalt was an suspect in prior mail theft incidents, court documents say.
The matching vehicle was later located at Hannawalt's parents home. She gave police consent to search her vehicle, allegedly admitting that there was a "meth pipe" in the vehicle and allegedly admitted to using the pipe for ingesting methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
