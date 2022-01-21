East Helena woman charged with heroin possession

Kayla Mae Seilinger, 33, of East Helena, is charged with felony criminal possession of heroin, felony criminal possession of clonazepam and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 30, law enforcement responded to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for reports of two individuals shooting up in a car. The complainant reported seeing one of the occupants tie a tourniquet around her arm. The complainant provided a description of the defendant and another female.

The complainant met with law enforcement and pointed out the vehicle. The vehicle left the fairgrounds and was followed by law enforcement.

Eventually the vehicle stopped, and the officers made consensual contact with the occupants. The driver said she stopped because officers were clearly following her. She denied any drug use at the fairgrounds. She also denied any knowledge of the passenger using drugs. A consent search of the vehicle was denied and the driver was arrested on four confirmed warrants.

Seilinger, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had marks consistent with drug use, according to court documents. The defendant admitted to using heroin, but said there were no drugs in the vehicle. The defendant was released from the scene.

The following day, a search warrant was granted for the vehicle. Many paraphernalia items were found during a search of the vehicle. In a purse believed to belong to the defendant, law enforcement allegedly located many more paraphernalia items. Several items found in the car reportedly had residue consistent with heroin on them. Small blue pills were found in the front passenger door and were later confirmed to be a controlled substance.

