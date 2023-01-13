East Helena woman charged with fifth DUI

A 34-year-old East Helena woman has been charged with her fifth DUI, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without liability insurance.

An officer responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Jan. 11. The officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop due to the vehicle registration being expired in December, according to court reports.

The driver, Marjorie Annadine Lesh, has red, glossy eyes, slow, deliberate movements, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, said officials. According to court records, Lesh stumbled upon getting out of the vehicle and refused to go through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She also refused to provide a preliminary breath sample, said officials.

Lesh had no liability insurance on her vehicle. A search of her criminal history revealed four previous DUI charges and convictions. She was arrested.

