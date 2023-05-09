A 40-year-old woman from East Helena has been charged with her fourth DUI, a felony.

A Montana Highway Patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Monday on a vehicle that Kimberly Anne Duke was driving.

When the officer turned behind the vehicle, it turned abruptly without signaling, almost struck another vehicle and stopped after exiting the highway. The officer noted that Duke’s facial expressions seemed “incongruent” with her emotions and she seemed to be grinding her teeth even though she was extremely talkative.

Duke consented to Standard Field Sobriety Tests. She showed some signs of impairment including rapid eye movement and a lack of balance, authorities said. She consented to a Preliminary Breath Test and blew 0.000 BrAC, according to court reports filed on Wednesday in Justice Court of Helena.

The officer arrested Duke for driving under the influence of drugs but judges were unavailable through the on-call service for a blood draw warrant. Duke was taken to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Her record showed three prior DUI convictions, said officials.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.