East Helena woman charged with burglary

A 32-year-old East Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to enter an apartment uninvited.

Mary Rita Messick is charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Aug. 21, law enforcement responded to an apartment in Helena for reports of a burglary. The complainant said Messick arrived at his apartment door at about 1 a.m. the night before. He indicated there was a no-contact order between the two and he told her that he did not want her to come into his apartment.

The responding Helena Police Department officer confirmed there was a no-contact order between the two. The complainant had previously been arrested for allegedly assaulting Messick in July.

The complainant said when he opened the door she tried forcing herself inside, and he told her multiple times she could not be in his apartment.

He also said she bit him on the shoulder when he was closing the door. The officer observed a bite mark matching the complainant's story.

A neighbor said she saw the complainant trying to shut his door and the defendant trying to enter the apartment.