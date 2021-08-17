East Helena woman accused of hitting husband with drinking glass

A 33-year-old East Helena woman has been accused of smashing her husband in the face with a drinking glass.

Ahmanda Rose Gavaghan is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

On Aug. 14, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 700 block of East Riggs Street in East Helena for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon reaching the scene, a deputy met with the victim who had clear lacerations on the left side of his head and blood covering his face.

The victim said he had been in an argument with the defendant and had been struck in the head by a drinking glass, causing the injuries.

The defendant told the deputy that she had gotten into an argument with the victim. The reportedly became agitated over his actions and struck him with the glass. The defendant stated the victim did not make any physical or verbal threats to her. A witness aid the victim did not make any threats toward the defendant.

Given the defendant's admission, she was subsequently arrested and charged. A criminal history check shows no prior convictions for assault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.