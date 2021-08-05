East Helena teen accused of threatening family with knife

A 19-year-old from East Helena has been accused of threatening his family with a knife.

Gabriel Edward Watts is charged with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On July 29, law enforcement responded to North Harrison Avenue for reports of a man why had a knife and was refusing to put it down. The defendant told dispatch if his uncle touched him he was going to stab him.

A East Helena Police Department officer saw the defendant in the roadway with his hands in the air walking toward him. The officer drew his gun and ordered the defendant to get on his knees. The defendant reportedly would not comply, but said he did not have the knife anymore as he had thrown it to the ground.

The officer then took out his Taser and continued to instruct the defendant to get on the ground. The defendant was then handcuffed.

The victim told police that the defendant had hit him with a close fist in the back. The victim reportedly had markings consistent with this account.

The defendant reportedly had a "butterfly style knife" he retrieved from his room in the home. The victim reported reasonable fear the defendant would stab or cut him.

