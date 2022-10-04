East Helena man charged with theft of mountain bike

A 31-year-old man from East Helena has been charged with felony theft of a mountain bike valued at $5,000.

The owner of the bike told authorities it was stolen out of his garage and that he looked up local pawn shops and spotted a similar bike at Dave’s Pawn.

Deputies met the owner at the store, and the mountain bike matched the owner’s description.

On Monday the deputy met with Branden Jennings Bright, who had pawned the mountain bike. Bright stated he used the bike and pawned it because it was left on his property by an unknown person.

Bright was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday and charged with a felony due to the high value of the bike.