 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Helena man charged with theft of mountain bike

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Drugs, theft, police chase series
  • 0
Branden Bright

Branden Bright

A 31-year-old man from East Helena has been charged with felony theft of a mountain bike valued at $5,000.

The owner of the bike told authorities it was stolen out of his garage and that he looked up local pawn shops and spotted a similar bike at Dave’s Pawn.

Deputies met the owner at the store, and the mountain bike matched the owner’s description.

On Monday the deputy met with Branden Jennings Bright, who had pawned the mountain bike. Bright stated he used the bike and pawned it because it was left on his property by an unknown person.

Bright was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday and charged with a felony due to the high value of the bike.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News