East Helena man charged with strangulation
East Helena man charged with strangulation

Luke Jared Almas

A 38-year-old East Helena man is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

Authorities allege that during a domestic dispute on Sept. 1, Luke Jared Almas held a woman in a bedroom against her will and assaulted her including placing his hand around her neck until she believed she would lose consciousness.

Almas acknowledged a “minor” domestic disturbance but stated he placed the alleged victim in a chokehold after she attempted to cut him with a shaving razor, court documents state.

Both Almas and the alleged victim had visible injuries, authorities said.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

