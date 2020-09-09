East Helena man charged with strangulation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 38-year-old East Helena man is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

Authorities allege that during a domestic dispute on Sept. 1, Luke Jared Almas held a woman in a bedroom against her will and assaulted her including placing his hand around her neck until she believed she would lose consciousness.

Almas acknowledged a “minor” domestic disturbance but stated he placed the alleged victim in a chokehold after she attempted to cut him with a shaving razor, court documents state.

Both Almas and the alleged victim had visible injuries, authorities said.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1