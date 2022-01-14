East Helena man charged with strangling partner

Jared Marius Anderson, 45 of East Helena, has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Dec. 29, law enforcement responded to Porter Street to speak with a female victim who said she was strangled near Wylie Drive by the defendant.

According to the victim, the defendant grabbed her by her shirt before strangling her.

The victim reportedly fled from the residence and called law enforcement. Court documents state there was visible inflammation on the victim's neck.

