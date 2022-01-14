 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Helena man charged with strangling partner

  • 0
Jared Marius Anderson

Jared Marius Anderson

Jared Marius Anderson, 45 of East Helena, has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.

On Dec. 29, law enforcement responded to Porter Street to speak with a female victim who said she was strangled near Wylie Drive by the defendant. 

According to the victim, the defendant grabbed her by her shirt before strangling her.

The victim reportedly fled from the residence and called law enforcement. Court documents state there was visible inflammation on the victim's neck.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News