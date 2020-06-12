East Helena man charged with strangling partner

A 41-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner.
Landon Shane Greenough was charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).
On May 26, law enforcement responded to the complaint. Court documents allege that Greenough physically forced and held down the body of the victim on the bed before repeatedly punching the victim in the head, ears and rib cage. During this, Greenough allegedly held his forearm against the woman's throat.
The victim told officers that she began to see spots and felt like she was going to black out and might die.
Police state the victim had signs of redness, bruising and injury on her throat, left arm, right arm, left and right ears, left and right side of rib cage, middle knuckle and inside her bottom lip. The victim told police her rib cage was still tender and her jaw hurt.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
