East Helena man charged with strangling partner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 41-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his partner.

Landon Shane Greenough was charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On May 26, law enforcement responded to the complaint. Court documents allege that Greenough physically forced and held down the body of the victim on the bed before repeatedly punching the victim in the head, ears and rib cage. During this, Greenough allegedly held his forearm against the woman's throat.

The victim told officers that she began to see spots and felt like she was going to black out and might die.

Police state the victim had signs of redness, bruising and injury on her throat, left arm, right arm, left and right ears, left and right side of rib cage, middle knuckle and inside her bottom lip. The victim told police her rib cage was still tender and her jaw hurt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.