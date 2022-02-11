 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Helena man charged with oxycodone possession

John Scott Wood

A 34-year-old East Helena man has been accused of possession of oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic.

John Scott Wood is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs (oxycodone) and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Jan. 28, law enforcement was requested by Helena probation and parole to respond to North Rodney Street for dangerous drugs found during a search. An officer arrived at the scene and met the probation officer, who reportedly found a clear baggie with oxycodone, a small pink pill, inside. The baggie was reportedly located in a can of Zyn (nicotine pouches) that was in the defendant's vehicle.

The defendant said the pill was given to him by another unnamed person.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

