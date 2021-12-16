East Helena man charged with meth possession

A 42-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Alejandro Villanueva is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving without insurance (second offense), misdemeanor stop sign violation, misdemeanor failure to register a vehicle and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

On Dec. 14, an officer on patrol saw a passenger car fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the defendant as the driver. The vehicle had an inactive registration and no insurance. Dispatch advised the defendant had no driver's license.

The defendant was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he did a syringe cap was in plain view on the driver's seat. The defendant allegedly admitted to prior drug use. A legal search was conducted and a small plastic bag containing meth was allegedly located in the vehicle.

