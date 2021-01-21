East Helena man charged with meth possession

Walter Allen Amaral, 42, of East Helena, was charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Jan. 18, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a male in a parking lot of a business looking through a trash can. The caller said they believed the man might be trying to break into a business.

The male was identified as the defendant by his driver's license. The defendant said he was walking through the parking lot on the way to his mother's house. Dispatch advised the defendant had a warrant for his arrest out of district court with a bond of $25,000.

During a search, the defendant advised he had two pipes on him, one broken. A black case was located in the defendant's jacket pocket. The defendant allegedly told the officer that is where his meth is located.

After being given consent, an officer searched the bag and found the pipes, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and straws.

