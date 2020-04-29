East Helena man charged with injuring passenger in DUI crash

A 28-year-old East Helena man is charged with crashing a vehicle and injuring his passenger while intoxicated.

Branden Jennings Bright is charged with felony vehicular assault for a crash that occurred on April 10.

Authorities allege Bright was the driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash on Plant Road in the Helena Valley. The crash resulted in his passenger sustaining a broken leg.

The Montana Highway Patrol alleges that Bright displayed signs of impairment and stated he consumed three beers approximately two hours before the crash occurred. He declined to provide a breath or blood sample, according to court documents.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

