East Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 47-year-old East Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.
Alfredo Angelo Rios Barron was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor fleeing from an officer.
On June 5, law enforcement responded to report of a possibly intoxicated driver in East Helena.
After locating the vehicle, a deputy allegedly observed erratic driving and initiated a traffic stop. The defendant initially refused to pull over, deputies allege, and continued traveling along the highway at a slow rate of speed. Deputies followed the vehicle until it stopped at a residence.
Barron is alleged to have physically resisted arrest and the police subdued him with a taser. He was placed in handcuffs without further incident.
Court document state the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
