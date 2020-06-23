East Helena man charged with fourth DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 47-year-old East Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.

Alfredo Angelo Rios Barron was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor fleeing from an officer.

On June 5, law enforcement responded to report of a possibly intoxicated driver in East Helena.

After locating the vehicle, a deputy allegedly observed erratic driving and initiated a traffic stop. The defendant initially refused to pull over, deputies allege, and continued traveling along the highway at a slow rate of speed. Deputies followed the vehicle until it stopped at a residence.

Barron is alleged to have physically resisted arrest and the police subdued him with a taser. He was placed in handcuffs without further incident.

Court document state the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.