East Helena man charged with fourth DUI
Alfredo Angelo-Rios Barron

Alfredo Barron

A 47-year-old East Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.

Alfredo Angelo Rios Barron was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor fleeing from an officer.

On June 5, law enforcement responded to report of a possibly intoxicated driver in East Helena. 

After locating the vehicle, a deputy allegedly observed erratic driving and initiated a traffic stop. The defendant initially refused to pull over, deputies allege, and continued traveling along the highway at a slow rate of speed. Deputies followed the vehicle until it stopped at a residence.

Barron is alleged to have physically resisted arrest and the police subdued him with a taser. He was placed in handcuffs without further incident.

Court document state the defendant smelled strongly of alcohol and showed signs of intoxication.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

