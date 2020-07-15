East Helena man charged with felony steroid possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 33-year-old East Helena man has been charged with possession of anabolic steroids.

Spencer Thomas Landreth is charged with felony possession of trenbolone and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On July 8, a Helena Police Department officer patrolling the area of Waukesha and Henderson observed a white Toyota Tacoma without mud flaps required under Montana Code Annotated.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, the officer discovered that the driver, Landreth, had a suspended driver's license and was on state probation.

Probation and parole authorized a search of the vehicle. During the search, the officer allegedly discovered six glass vials containing 75 milligrams each of trenbolone. Trenbolone is an anabolic steroid that is listed as a schedule three drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.