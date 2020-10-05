East Helena man charged with felony stalking

John Ira Richey, 30, of East Helena, is charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of stalking.

On May 25, a Helena Police Department officer was dispatched to the Salvation Army in Helena for reports of stalking at around 4 a.m. The complainant reported that the defendant was knocking on the door and continued to text and call her from random phone numbers while making threats.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were unable to locate the defendant, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

An active protection order had been filed on May 11. However, while the order was active, the defendant had yet to be served with the order.

On June 28, an officer responded to a complaint that Richey had continued to violate the protection order. The victim was able to show police her call log, which allegedly showed the defendant using his personal phone number and one other to send messages.

According to court records, the defendant called again while the victim was speaking with an officer. The defendant provided a false name after the officer answered the phone and would not answer when the officer called back, records say.

