East Helena man charged with felony aggravated assault

A 25-year-old man from East Helena has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle.

A deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Mitchell Gulch Road on Jan. 6. One of the people involved, Tyrell Dean Hardie, had left the scene before the deputy arrived.

The deputy spoke with a woman who said Hardie tried kidnapping her when they were arguing in a vehicle. She told authorities she opened the door to get out of the car, and Hardie grabbed the back of her jacket. She was hanging out of the car as the vehicle drove a few hundred yards, according to court reports.

The woman said she told Hardie to stop and let her go, and he finally stopped as she was trying to call 911. She said she got out and started walking back to her residence and Hardie started following her on foot, but she pushed him away.

The deputy located Hardie, who said he had parked his car somewhere and walked to this location because he was a revoked habitual offender. Dispatch confirmed his driver’s status as such, said officials.

Hardie confirmed the argument had occurred in his car and that he tried driving away with the woman as she was trying to get out of his car. He said he was trying to take her away from the residence so they could continue talking. Hardie acknowledged that he got out of the car and followed the woman.

Hardie was arrested on Jan. 6 and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.