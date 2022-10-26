East Helena man charged with criminal endangerment and evading officers

A 42-year-old East Helena man is being charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, and two misdemeanor counts and one felony count of violating a protection order.

On Oct. 19, law enforcement responded to a report that Patrick Schroeder was driving across the property of several people who had active orders of protection against him.

One person reported that Schroeder was yelling at them and hitting a bat against the back deck of the house earlier in the day.

A neighbor reported Schroeder was driving up and down the road at a high speed. According to court documents, Schroeder swerved his vehicle toward the neighbor and nearly caused a crash.

Deputies arrived at the scene and observed Schroeder driving his vehicle at a high speed. Authorities reported that Schroeder drove around, evading law enforcement until he drove his vehicle through his own fence, parked his car and went into his house.

Deputies tried to contact Schroeder, but he wouldn’t respond. They waited outside his residence for an hour but were unable to contact Schroeder.

Later that day, deputies saw Schroeder leave his house in his vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, but Schroeder wouldn’t obey law enforcement commands or exit the vehicle. He was extracted from his vehicle involuntarily and arrested.

Schroeder was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.