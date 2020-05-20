East Helena man charged with burglary and theft

A 26-year-old East Helena man is accused of robbing a cabin.

Nicholas Caine Gunsch is charged with felony theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2019 when a cabin off Rimini Road was robbed of approximately $5,620 worth of valuables. In addition to the stolen items, there was damage to the cabin and items in it estimated at $175.

During the investigation, deputies noticed out of place items in the cabin. The items were seized in the hopes that fingerprints could be gathered. One such print was located and sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for analysis.

Approximately nine months later, the deputy received a report back from the crime lab matching the print to Gunsch.

The defendant was subsequently located and charged.

