East Helena man charged with buglary

A 41-year-old man from East Helena is accused of breaking into a home and stealing property.

Nathan Bart Bak is charged with a single count of felony burglary.

On Nov. 8, law enforcement responded to reports of a burglary. The complainant said her son had broken into her residence and stolen her property.

The victim told deputies that the defendant was not allowed to be inside or near her residence. She reported two televisions had been pawned and a piggy bank with $1,000 inside had been stolen. The victim said her sister was at her residence waiting for a deputy to respond.

The second complainant, the sister, told deputies that when she opened the door to the residence there were approximately seven to eight people she did not know inside. These individuals left at the request of the complainant. The sister found a receipt from a pawn shop that allegedly purchased two television sets missing from the residence.

A deputy then met with the defendant, who allegedly admitted to being inside the residence and stealing the items. He said he never stayed the night at the victim's residence but was allowed to shower and do laundry there.