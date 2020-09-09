East Helena man charged with assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 33-year-old East Helena man is facing a string of charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and police officers.

Christopher Lee Spangler is charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluid and two counts of criminal mischief.

Authorities allege that on Sept. 2, Spangler assaulted a woman in a hotel on the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue. Outside the hotel, he is accused of smashing a sign and the victim’s cellphone before leaving the scene.

Authorities further allege that Spangler flailed his body during arrest, spit saliva on multiple officers and once in jail, threatened to assault officers.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0