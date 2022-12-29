East Helena man charged with aggravated burglary and theft

A 42-year-old man from East Helena is being charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony theft, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Dec. 23, an officer was notified by dispatch that a man, Daniel Michael Bennett, was inside a residence with a firearm and refusing to leave.

Before arriving, the officer was advised that Bennett had left the residence and was walking. The complainant stated that Bennett had forced himself through the door of the residence. The officer observed visible damage to the door, and the locking portion of the door was on the floor, said officials.

The complainant stated that Bennett was intoxicated and acting aggressive. The complainant also reported that about $30,000 in cash was missing and that Bennett must have know about the money, according to court reports.

Officers located Bennett along with a CO2-powered handgun and large amounts of cash. Court records say Bennett gave a false name multiple times. First, he stated he was given the money by an Indianapolis Colts football player, but later, he stated he was unsure of how he came into possession of the money, the documents say.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 23.