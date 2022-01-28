East Helena man charged with 4th DUI and meth possession

Dallas Lee Schaeffer, 49, of East Helena, is charged with felony fourth DUI and felony possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to North Montana Avenue for a three-vehicle accident in the parking lot of business. Officers observed the defendant as having quick movements, having trouble standing still, talking very fast, shivering while wearing two coats and not remembering the accident that had just occurred.

Per witnesses at the scene, the defendant reportedly drove over a curb, hit a small tree and then hit a parked vehicle in a busy parking lot with other vehicles around. A standardized field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment.

Probation and Parole arrived on scene and performed a legal search of the defendant's vehicle. A container with meth was found inside the vehicle. The defendant admitted that it was meth.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.

