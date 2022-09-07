East Helena man charged with 10th DUI

A 62-year-old East Helena man is being charged with his 10th DUI.

On Monday, an officer was dispatched for a report of a male who appeared to be sleeping at the wheel of his car, blocking traffic.

Dirk Douglas Roberts, the driver of the motor vehicle, refused to stay on the scene until authorities arrived. A witness at the scene stated that Roberts missed multiple light cycles and it was hard to wake him up.

Roberts’ vehicle was noticed by another officer driving south on Sanders Street. The vehicle was located at Walmart in a no-parking zone.

An officer made contact with Roberts and could smell alcohol on him. Roberts had “slurred speech, watery blood shot eyes and was swaying,” the officer wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Roberts agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFSTs) and to providing a preliminary breath test.

The officer found nine prior DUI convictions on Roberts’ criminal history.

Roberts was arrested on Monday and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.