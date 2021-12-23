East Helena man charged in knife assault

A 22-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting someone with a knife.

Tristan Ray Leppink is charged with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, misdemeanor DUI (first offense) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Dec. 20, law enforcement responded to Wylie Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. It was reported to law enforcement that the defendant had cut the victim with a knife. The victim informed deputies that the defendant fled in a white car after learning law enforcement had been contacted.

The victim reportedly had a deep laceration across the outside of her left forearm. Court documents state the cut was 1.5 to 2 inches long. A medical evaluation determined the victim would need stitches.

According to the victim, the defendant entered into her home while she was sleeping. There is currently a no-contact order between the two. The victim reported the defendant lunged a knife toward her stomach/chest area. The defendant put her arm up to defend and wound up being cut. The victim described the knife as "hunting style" with a black blade. According to the victim, the defendant had multiple knives with him.

During the investigation, the defendant was arrested for DUI after being found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle. Two separate knives were found on the defendant, one of which matched the description provided by the victim.

