East Helena man charge with stalking woman

Spencer Thomas Landreth, 34, of East Helena, has been charged with felony stalking.

According to court documents, a woman called law enforcement on Oct. 22 to report that the defendant posted on social media about the victim and her family. The victim gave an officer screenshots she had received from her sister.

In the posts, the defendant indicated that he had been watching the victim while she was in a vehicle with her boyfriend. Court documents allege the posts also contained threats of physical violence against the boyfriend.

Later in October, the woman reported she had received more threats from the defendant. She also reported that she believed Landreth had been posting private photos of her on Instagram.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

