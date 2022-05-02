East Helena man allegedly flees hit-and-run with child in vehicle

A 30-year-old East Helena man was charged with felony criminal child endangerment and four misdemeanors in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash.

A Helena police officer responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run at the intersection of Broadway and Rodney streets Friday around 7 p.m.

The complainant told dispatch a driver had drifted into a parked car.

The officer located David Lee Nelson on another block of Rodney Street, where he admitted to driving during the crash. His son, under age 14, was a passenger in his vehicle.

The officer noted in the arrest affidavit that alcohol was on Nelson's breath and his eyes were watery.

Nelson failed the field sobriety tests administered and refused breath and blood tests.

The officer reported Nelson "physically resisted arrest and had to be forced into handcuffs. Officers had to wrestle with him on wet asphalt, creating risk of injury."

Nelson was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of careless driving, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and failing to stop and identify himself after striking an unattended vehicle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

