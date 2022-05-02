 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Helena man allegedly flees hit-and-run with child in vehicle

  • 0
David Lee Nelson

David Lee Nelson

A 30-year-old East Helena man was charged with felony criminal child endangerment and four misdemeanors in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash. 

A Helena police officer responded to a call regarding a hit-and-run at the intersection of Broadway and Rodney streets Friday around 7 p.m.

The complainant told dispatch a driver had drifted into a parked car.

The officer located David Lee Nelson on another block of Rodney Street, where he admitted to driving during the crash. His son, under age 14, was a passenger in his vehicle.

The officer noted in the arrest affidavit that alcohol was on Nelson's breath and his eyes were watery.

Nelson failed the field sobriety tests administered and refused breath and blood tests.

The officer reported Nelson "physically resisted arrest and had to be forced into handcuffs. Officers had to wrestle with him on wet asphalt, creating risk of injury."

People are also reading…

Nelson was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of careless driving, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and failing to stop and identify himself after striking an unattended vehicle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News