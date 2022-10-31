East Helena man allegedly enters home without permission using copy of house key

A 32-year-old man from East Helena is being charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony stalking and misdemeanor violation of no-contact order after making a copy of someone’s house key when he had installed their locks.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report that Tiler Scot Lewis had entered into a home uninvited.

The woman who owned the home has an active no-contact order against Lewis. When Lewis entered the house, he started fighting with a man inside. The man was able to get Lewis to leave the house.

The woman said she feared Lewis would harm her after this incident. She checks her locks multiple times a night and doesn’t feel safe in her own home because of Lewis, she told authorities. She said she has woken up other times to Lewis being in her house without permission.

Lewis stated he was aware that he wasn’t supposed to be inside the house. He admitted to assaulting the man in the house.

Lewis was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Saturday.