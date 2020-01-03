A 57-year-old East Helena man has been charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection.
Ralph Luciano is alleged to have violated a permanent order of protection prohibiting him from contacting the victim and did so "approximately 8 times in the last few months," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.
Charging documents state Luciano gave the victim two vehicles then later demanded them back. "He frequently brought up the issues he had with the vehicles during the prior violations," the officer reported.
The victim played for the officer a voicemail left by Luciano, in which Luciano identified himself and referenced the two vehicles.
Luciano was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
