East Helena man accused of threatening spouse with knife

A 40-year-old East Helena man has been accused of threatening his spouse with a knife.

Yunier Aguila Sarduy is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On Sept. 21, law enforcement was dispatched to contact a complainant regarding a domestic violence situation on East Lewis Street.

According to the victim, in August or September 2020, the defendant and victim were arguing in the kitchen of their home. The defendant allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and held it next to her face, telling her that he was going to kill her and that she would never see her children again.

The victim allegedly pleaded with the defendant to stop, but he did not until one of the victim's children entered the room and he dropped the knife.

The victim also reported that on Sept. 18 2021, the defendant began to "push his chest into the victim" and made comments about how the victim did not want to know what was going to happen to her. She was afraid he was going to assault her physically.

The defendant was arrested the next time he returned home.

