East Helena man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 31-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14.

Eric Lee Haight is charged with felony sexual assault.

On March 18, a Helena Police Department officer took a report from Child Protective Services regarding the defendant allegedly touching a juvenile victim inappropriately.

Court documents state the officer spoke with the victim, who reported that the defendant had "tickled" their genital area on at least two separate occasions. The defendant allegedly continued to do this despite the victim asking him to stop.

On March 25, the defendant spoke with law enforcement. He said he may have accidentally touched the victim's private area, but did not do it on purpose. Court documents state that "the defendant admitted the victim was not lying about the disclosure, but couldn't explain why the victim would make such disclosures."

The defendant later admitted to tickling the victim and not stopping when asked. According to court documents, he said he may have went too far up the victim's leg. According to the detective, near the end of the interview the defendant made a comment about how he abused the victim but quickly stated he didn't mean what he had just said.

Haight appeared before Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley on March 28. Swingly set the defendant's bail at $40,000. Haight was not in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center as of March 31.

