East Helena man accused of damaging vehicle

A 60-year-old East Helena man was charged with felony criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a vehicle.

On Nov. 4, an officer was advised that a business on the 1400 block of N. Montana Avenue reported that Dale Franklin Jones had kicked in a vehicle's door. 

The complainant met with officials and showed them camera footage of Jones allegedly kicking the vehicle's door twice after getting in an argument with the driver, according to court reports.

The complainant showed officers the damage to the vehicle, including a torn vinyl wrap. The cost to replace the vinyl was estimated at $3,000.

The complainant wanted to pursue charges against Jones, said officials.

On Nov. 10, officers made contact with Jones at Probation and Parole and placed him under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

