East Helena man accused of beer bottle assault

A 34-year-old East Helena man is accused of hitting another man over the head with a beer bottle.

Christopher Lee Spangler is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony partner or family member assault (third offense), misdemeanor unlawful restraint, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

On Sept. 24, law enforcement responded to Hoback Street for reports of an assault. The victim told dispatch he had been assaulted by a man after breaking up a fight.

According to the victim, the defendant was pulling a female out of a vehicle by her hair. The victim said he intervened and was assaulted by the defendant. The victim said after he separated the two, he told the woman to leave. The victim said she left in a black truck.

An officer met with the victim, who said the defendant had hit him in the head with a beer bottle, causing injury. He said the defendant was trying to prevent the woman from leaving by opening the door and pulling her out of the vehicle. The victim was reportedly able to push the vehicle door shut and the woman was able to leave.

The victim said the defendant left the scene on foot.