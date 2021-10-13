East Helena man accused of attempted burglary

A 36-year-old East Helena man has been accused of attempted burglary and running from police.

Anthony Joel Cleveland is charged with felony attempted burglary, felony escape and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Oct. 8, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies were notified of a criminal trespass taking place at 22 West Pacific Street. When deputies arrived, the defendant was being held down by the victim in his back yard.

A deputy arrived, identified himself and instructed the defendant to place his hands behind his back. The defendant did not comply and tucked his hands under his upper body. Court documents state the defendant tried to escape and was forcibly restrained.

The victim told the deputy he was inside his home when he heard someone opening his back door. The victim reportedly looked up and saw the defendant standing approximately one foot past the threshold of the door. The victim does not know the defendant and had never given him permission to enter his home.

The victim yelled at the defendant, who turned and ran back outside. The victim later observed the padlock to his downstairs storage area had been tampered with. The victim said he checked the storage area lock earlier the same night and it had not been touched.