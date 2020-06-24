East Helena man accused of assaulting worker after refusing to wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 58-year-old East Helena man is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a worker who asked him to wear a mask.

Walden Bryon Muller Jr. is facing felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor assault charges.

On June 17, law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance at a local business. A worker told police that a male inside the business was not wearing a mask and the worker approached him and asked him to wear one. The defendant is alleged to have been holding a bottle in his hand that he threw at the worker, striking and causing a minor injury.

Three other workers followed the male to his vehicle, recording and taking photos in an attempt to obtain the license plate information, according to court documents.

Muller allegedly entered his vehicle, revved the engine and went "screeching out" as he backed out of the parking spot. The workers told police they dodged out of the way to avoid the vehicle. One worker said she was afraid she would be "run over," court documents say.

Upon contacting Muller, police say he claimed that the worker wasn't wearing a mask either and he "gave the vitamins back and the workers chased him." Muller told authorities he was afraid of being assaulted.