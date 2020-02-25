East Helena man accused of assaulting partner

A 31-year-old East Helena man is accused of strangling his intimate partner and dunking her head in a toilet.

The victim met with Helena police officers at the Law and Justice Center on Saturday afternoon and said she and Richard McLean Couts had a physical altercation earlier in the day.

According to the officer's report, the victim stated Couts had "held her upside down, dunked her head in the toilet violently, kicked and punched her multiple times on the face and body." She also claimed Couts had his hands around her throat and mouth, choking her so she could not scream.

The officer stated the victim had visible injuries consistent with her story and "showed substantial fear of (Couts)."

A review of Couts' criminal history showed one prior partner or family member assault (PFMA) conviction.

The officer made contact with Couts shortly before 6 p.m. the same day. He denied the incident occurred.

Couts was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two felony counts of PFMA.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

