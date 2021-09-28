East Helena man accused of assaulting his father

A 38-year-old East Helena man has been accused of assaulting his father.

Scott Alan Lehrkamp is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense).

On Sept. 25, law enforcement was dispatched to the 2600 block of Casper Drive for reports of a physical domestic dispute. A responding deputy was told the parties had been separated.

The victim identified himself as the father of the defendant.

The defendant allegedly pushed the victim to the ground while he was seated on a bench in the backyard. The victim received injury to both forearms, complained of neck pain and said his right leg was in pain. The deputy observed injury to both the victim's forearms.

The victim said his wife had to pull the defendant away from him. She reported that she jumped onto the defendant and placed him in a choke hold during the assault on the victim.

The defendant admitted to pushing the victim and said the victim had been antagonizing him. The deputy watched a video recorded by the victim and could observe the assault.

